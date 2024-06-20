Watch: Fan decodes Nicholas Pooran's astute MS Dhoni-like instructions to Akeal Hosein

The wicketkeepers play a vital role in determining how bowlers perform in the game, especially in the white-ball format.

The wicketkeepers play a vital role in determining how bowlers perform in the game, especially in the white-ball format. MS Dhoni has shaped the careers of numerous bowlers over the years by providing wise tactics to his troops, which has helped the team excel in the end.

Nicholas Pooran also adopted a similar method to direct Akeal Hosein about the variations to bowl during the England vs West Indies game earlier. It was a smart move by Pooran to guide Akeal on whether to bowl the stock delivery - left-arm orthodox spinner or the seam-up arm ball.

Also Read: 'You won't hear anything': Former England cricketer slams ICC for pre-seeded T20 World Cup 2024 structure

So, the trick is if Nicholas Pooran moves his gloves from left to right before delivering a ball, Hosein bowls the stock delivery that goes from right to left, away from RHBs. The bowling wrist remains slightly left to the ball, getting more revolutions, and the delivery leaves the RHBs and turns into the LHBs.

And if Pooran taps his gloves without any movement, Akeal bowls an arm ball with an upright seam position. This ball goes with the angle, drifting into the RHBs rather than turning away, with most of his wrist behind the ball.

So Pooran gives the direction to Akeal Hosein from behind the stumps to let him know whether to bowl orthodox left arm spin or to bowl the seam up arm ball.



if his gloves go left to right => left arm orthodox

if his claps his gloves keeping them stationary => seam up arm ball. pic.twitter.com/J3esmdvIs1 — Bishontherockz 2.0 (prev account - BishOnTheRockz) (@BishOnTheRockx) June 20, 2024

His arm ball generally comes as an inswinger, and Akeal bowls them at varied paces and gets some swing on such deliveries early on. It is also one of the reasons for his bowling in the powerplay since he can extract anything in the air with the new ball.

Akeal Hosein’s variations in vain as England defeated the West Indies by 8 wickets

While Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein plotted the trap for the English batters, their plan didn’t really work out. England were prudent with their shot selection and targetted matchups, chasing 181 in 17.3 overs.

Phil Salt starred with the bat, scoring 87 runs in 47 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries and five maximums. Jonny Bairstow also compiled a fine 48-run knock in 26 balls, including five boundaries and two maximums.

Telegram Group Join Now

Akeal went for plenty in his final over after bowling three tight sets earlier in the game himself. He conceded 16 runs in the fourth over, which changed the game.

Still, Akeal’s variations and Pooran’s guidance were the major talking points from the game. It will be interesting to see what they come up with in the next match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.