Not India or Australia, Mohammad Kaif picks this team as T20 World Cup title contenders

Several teams have been performing well in the initial phase of the tournament and look like solid contenders to win the trophy. The sides like India and Australia are laced with quality players and have most bases covered, looking like an ideal T20 side.

While the focus has preliminarily been on teams like India and Australia, Afghanistan have slowly emerged as a dark horse and have been exceptionally performing in the competition. They have won all three games so far and booked a spot in the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Mohammad Kaif feels Afghanistan have the required ingredients to win the tournament. Kaif reasoned the form of Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Ibrahim Zadran as one of the primary reasons for their maiden ICC trophy on Star Sports.

“Afghanistan are in good form. Their bowling is in form, where Fazalhaq Farooqi has even picked up a five-wicket haul and Rashid Khan is in form. If we talk about the two openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, they are in great form. Afghanistan are top contenders to win the World Cup in these conditions.”

Afghanistan have the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker

One of the main reasons for Afghanistan’s immense success in the T20 World Cup 2024 has been the form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the opening batter, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, the all-phase bowler. Both have done their job brilliantly and have turned out to be too good to handle for the opponents.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 167 runs at an average of 55.67 and a strike rate of 154.63 in three T20I innings, including two fifties. He has provided rapid starts to his team from the top and laid a strong foundation for the upcoming batters in the lineup.

Fazalhaq has been the leading wicket-taker, snaring 12 wickets at an average of 3.50 and a strike rate of 5.66 in three innings. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul, showing his ruthless side.

Afghanistan have flown on the back of these two performers. As they enter the Super 8 stage, they will look to continue their good work and prove Mohammad Kaif’s prediction true.

