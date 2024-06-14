WATCH: 'Shut up' - Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan involved in a cheeky moment

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan were involved in a cheeky moment during the post-match interviews following Afghanistan’s sensational victory over Papua New Guinea.

As Fazalhaq was expressing his thoughts with the on-air commentator Ian Bishop, Rashid came near the cameras to tease and make him laugh.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan were involved in a cheeky moment during the post-match interviews following Afghanistan’s sensational victory over Papua New Guinea. As Fazalhaq was expressing his thoughts with the on-air commentator Ian Bishop, Rashid came near the cameras to tease and make him laugh.

Rashid stood near the cameramen and started seeing Fazalhaq in a way to induce laughter while giving his interview. Initially, Fazalhaq saw Rashid and didn’t laugh, but as Rashid continued standing there, Fazalhaq couldn’t resist and exclaimed “You shut up” to Rashid laughingly.

“I have two plans. If there is any movement or swing, I just try to get early wickets for the team. You shut up (gestures to Rashid laughingly). That's (for) Rashid (smiles). He is trying to make me laugh but I am not laughing.”

Ian Bishop immediately cleared the confusion, telling the viewers that Fazalhaq said that to Rashid, not to him. Overall, it was a light moment between two close mates who have played ample cricket with each other over the years.

Fazalhaq Farooqi - the leading wicket-taker in the tournament

Afghanistan have been among the best-performing sides in the T20 World Cup 2024, and Fazalhaq Farooqi has been the biggest reason behind their immense success. He has been the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, having snared 12 wickets at a magnificent average of 3.50 and a 5.66 strike rate in three outings, including one four-wicket haul and a five-wicket haul.

Fazalhaq has provided breakthroughs in different phases, but his powerplay bowling has been the most impressive. He has swung the ball both ways and agitated batters more than any other bowler.

Afghanistan aiming to beat the top teams in this T20 World Cup 🇦🇫#AFGvPNG pic.twitter.com/gwZVaATq0m — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) June 14, 2024

The tracks have also assisted him, and Fazalhaq made sure to exploit everything on offer. He has been unplayable at times, as visible via his numbers.

Afghanistan have qualified for the Super 8 round, courtesy of terrific bowling performances from Fazalhaq Farooqi in all three games. The Afghan side looks solid and will pose a threat to any team, for they have all bases covered and have grown in confidence after being clinical in the initial phase.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.