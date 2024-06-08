Mohammed Kaif wants Virat Kohli to tone down his aggression against Pakistan

Virat Kohli has found a new approach in T20 cricket, for he now attacks from the first ball and tries to utilise the powerplay, hitting more boundaries and providing impetus from the top.

Virat Kohli has found a new approach in T20 cricket, for he now attacks from the first ball and tries to utilise the powerplay, hitting more boundaries and providing impetus from the top. His intent while batting has reaped him ample success, and Kohli doesn’t put as much value on his wicket now.

While Mohammad Kaif praised Kohli on Star Sports, labelling him a threat to any team, he wants Kohli to tone down his aggression and try weaving a long innings.

“Forget Pakistan, Virat Kohli is a danger for every team. Any team that plays against him won't find it that easy to get him out. However, I feel he will have to tone down his aggression a little. He could score only one run off five balls in the last match, stepped down the wicket, got a top edge, and got out.” “Virat Kohli has form and is coming after playing exceptionally well in the IPL. He scored close to 700 runs. We saw the domination where he was attacking in the powerplay and hitting boundaries, playing slog sweeps, and hitting sixes against spin.”

Take a little time at the start: Mohammad Kaif

Adding to his point, Mohammad Kaif stated Kohli needs to bat deep and score big runs. He wants Virat to take his time at the start of the innings.

“He is able to play every shot but I feel he needs to tone down his strike rate slightly. Go at a strike rate of around 130 and don't run close to 140-150. His role will be to bat 15 to 20 overs and score 60-70 runs. 70 runs from Virat Kohli's bat will be a very good knock. Take a little time at the start, wait for the bad balls, and then play your shots.”

Virat Kohli has taken giant steps in the right direction as a T20 batter. India bat deep, and Kohli has to utilise the powerplay, as he did while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL.

In fact, he is promoted to open for this role only. Kohli might continue taking the aggressive route and provide a rapid start to his team.

