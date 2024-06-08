WATCH: Sikandar Raza shows incredible athleticism; grabs a high running catch inches ahead of the boundary cushions

Sikandar Raza took a marvellous catch at the boundary to dismiss a dangerous Adam Hose in the T20 Blast clash between Northamptonshire and Worcestershire.

Raza made sure to keep his legs away from the ropes and keep the ball in play, showing brilliant game awareness and the presence of the boundary a few inches away from him.

Saif Zaib bowled a length delivery to Adam Hose on the first ball of the 12th over, and the batter stepped out to target the long-off region. However, Hose couldn’t get enough bat on the ball, but it was a decent hit, and the ball was travelling over the ropes.

Raza sprinted from the wide long-off region and dived in time to catch the ball. While his momentum was taking him to the ropes and was about to touch the boundary, he did well to keep his balance and not crash into the cushions despite being off-balance.

Raza made sure to keep his legs away from the ropes and keep the ball in play, showing brilliant game awareness and the presence of the boundary a few inches away from him. The replays showed it was a clean catch, and Northamptonshire got a massive wicket.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza takes one of the best boundary catches I’ve ever seen tonight for the Steelbacks.



What a grab! There’s no keeping this legend out of the game 💥🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/qDYaGVMXTx — Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 (@AdamTheofilatos) June 7, 2024

Sikandar Raza also shines with the bat for Northamptonshire

Earlier in the innings, Sikandar Raza also played a terrific knock while batting in the middle order, providing the impetus to the innings in the death overs. Coming in at No.5, Raza weaved a 42-run knock in just 31 balls, including two boundaries and three maximums.

Raza formed a 79-run partnership with Saif Zaib, who played a superb 44-run cameo in 21 deliveries. The duo took the team to a fighting total of 169/4 in the first innings, giving a total for bowlers to defend.

Later, Northamptonshire bowlers bowled brilliantly and defended the total by six runs to earn a crucial win for his team. Saif Zaib also starred with the ball, snaring three wickets while conceding only 20 runs in four overs.

The other bowlers also did a decent job, and a collective effort ensured the third victory for Northamptonshire in four games. They will now face Derbyshire after a week-long break.

