WATCH: Upcoming IPL uncapped star smashes 26-ball 103 in local club match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 saw the rise of numerous young Indian players, who impressed one and all with their superior performances. There were youngsters in every team, who carved the niche for themselves amidst the big guns around them.

Among the many players was Abhishek Sharma, who lit the IPL 2024 with his fireworks with the bat while opening for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The 23-year-old opened with Travis Head and revolutionised the powerplay batting, for he was ultra-aggressive in the powerplay and provided rapid starts to his team in most of the games.

It was a breakthrough season for Abhishek Sharma, who scored 484 runs at an average of 32.27 and a mind-blowing 204.22 strike rate in 16 outings. The southpaw also amassed three fifties and was among the best batters of his team.

He played a pivotal role in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final of IPL 2024, where they fell short against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai. His brand of cricket was inspiring and fuelled several other batters to take the attacking route and maximise every delivery.

Abhishek Sharma smashes 26-ball 103 in a local club match

Following his immense success in the toughest T20 league in the world, Abhishek Sharma played in an Eventeneurs Friendship Series match in Gurugram for a team called Punters 11. Chasing a mammoth 250, Abhishek walked out to bat at 26/2 after four overs, but what followed was absolute carnage.

He amassed a 25-ball century, including four boundaries and as many as 14 sixes, and ended with 103 runs in a mere 26 balls. His exhilarating knock ended after ridiculous hitting, but Abhishek’s innings led his team to a comfortable chase with 11 balls to spare.

Abhishek has taken giant leaps as a batter this year. He has had a fabulous domestic season and IPL, showcasing his class and panache.

If he continues the same way, an India call might not be too far. There was never any doubt in his quality, but Abhishek was also consistent while keeping his strike rate high - a feature that makes him a valuable player.

