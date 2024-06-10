WATCH: Mohammed Siraj hits a throw mistakenly on Mohammad Rizwan's hand; apologises immediately

Mohammed Siraj mistakenly hit Mohammad Rizwan on his hand while having a shy at the stumps on the sixth delivery of the second over.

Mohammed Siraj immediately apologised for his actions, and Rizwan gave him a short hug on his way back to pick his bat.

Mohammed Siraj mistakenly hit Mohammad Rizwan on his hand while having a shy at the stumps on the sixth delivery of the second over. It was not intentional, even though Siraj could have resisted doing it.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a fuller-length delivery to Rizwan, who pushed it back to the bowler with a straight face. However, Siraj quickly grabbed it and threw it in a flash to the stumps, but the ball went on to hit the batter’s arm, an unprotected part.

Rizwan was down in severe pain, but the ball deflected towards the fine-leg region, giving an opportunity for overthrow runs. Rizwan, whose bat came off during the throw, immediately stood up and ran the extra run without the bat.

Mohammed Siraj immediately apologised for his actions, and Rizwan gave him a short hug on his way back to pick his bat. The whole matter calmed down, and Rizwan continued to bat after a brief break, even though he did suffer a few blows on his body, particularly on his thumb, later in the innings.

India defending a small 120-run total

Talking about the game, India could only score 119 runs on a tricky New York pitch after being asked to bat first by Pakistan. They were going well in the first half but lost the plot midway through the innings.

Pakistani bowlers bowled brilliantly, for they fired in tandem, bowling in the right areas and putting the Indian batters under pressure. They picked wickets in bunches and unsettled India, who had no answers to the fiery spell of the pace trio - Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah.

Their innings derailed completely in the second half, for India lost from 89-3 to 119-10 in 7.5 overs.

The Pakistani pacers found their lengths in the second half, for they pulled them back slightly, and the ball was sticking a bit into the surface, which made them threatening further, as Indian batters kept losing their wickets one after another. A massive collapse ensured India didn’t run away with the game after a brisk start, and Pakistan got the upper hand in the game.

