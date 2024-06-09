WATCH: Rohit Sharma forgets coin during IND vs PAK toss, Babar Azam bursts into laughter

During the coin toss of the IND vs PAK match, India skipper Rohit Sharma had a moment of faux pas after he forgot the coin in his pocket.

While presenter Ravi Shastri asked Rohit to toss the coin, the India captain looked seemingly lost and extended his hand towards the match referee before realizing that the coin was in his pockets the whole time.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who was standing beside could also be seen bursting into laughter.

The clip of the toss has surfaced on social media and gone viral in no time. Babar eventually won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.

Rohit Sharma says where is the coin? Coin is inside his pocket. 🤣🔥

- A typical Rohit moment!



pic.twitter.com/KsTsmCPsKj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 9, 2024

Speaking about the match, Pakistan bowlers dominated against the India batters and managed to bundle them out for a trivial score of 119.

Rishabh Pant's 31-ball 42 was the only highlight in an otherwise lacklustre batting display from India.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were the pick of the crop, finishing with three wickets each.

The Pakistan openers have made their way to the middle and the scoreboard currently read 3 for 0 with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batting at the crease.

Speaking about Group A, the current situation is extremely tricky for Pakistan after their loss against USA in their tournament opener.

USA currently occupies the top spot with 4 points from 2 games while India is second with two points.

For Pakistan, this will be an important clash and will need to eke out a win if they have to avoid facing an early exit once more from an ICC event.

