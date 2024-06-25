Afghanistan star makes snarky joke on Australia after securing T20 World Cup 2024 semis berth

The Afghanistan cricket team scripted history earlier today after they managed to defeat Bangladesh in a Super 8s match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in a nail-biting encounter and secured their first-ever semi-final berth in an ICC event.

While it was an exhilarating win against the Bangla Tigers, it was actually their previous effort where they defeated heavyweights Australia and turned around their fortunes.

Afghanistan put up a brilliant effort to defend a merely competitive total of 149 against a champion side and bundled the Aussies out for 127.

After securing qualification, an Afghanistan star made a snide dig on the Aussies.

All-rounder Najibullah Zadran took to his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Q :How is the top 4 semi finalist? A : definitely Australia other 3 you choose".

The Rashid Khan-ledi side will now take on South Africa in the knockout clash on June 27 (Thursday).

Afghanistan enjoying fairytale journey

Afghanistan's journey has been nothing short of a fairytale.

In the Group stage, they were pitted against heavyweight sides like West Indies and New Zealand alongside Papua New Guinea and Uganda.

Afghanistan managed to win three out of the four games, outclassing New Zealand as well which saw them progress to the Super 8s.

Although they had performed incredibly well, it looked unlikely that Afghanistan would progress any further with India and Australia in the Group along with a fiercely competitive Bangladesh side who had eked out Sri Lanka to advance to the Super 8s.

Afghanistan failed to produce any surprise and started on a losing note against the Men in Blue.

However, they rose to the occasion and proved their mettle on the world stage by scripting two unreal victories and made history in the process.

