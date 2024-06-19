'Definition of T20 batting' - Nicholas Pooran hails this global cricketing icon

West Indies star cricketer Nicholas Pooran, who surpassed legendary cricketer Chris Gayle in becoming the top run scorer for the West Indies in the T20 format, credited his success to "sacrifice and hard work." Notably, the 28-year-old cricketer achieved this milestone on Monday in the hosts convincing 104-run win over Afghanistan in the World Cup's final group stage match. Pooran's brilliant batting performance not only helped him reach the 2,000-run mark in T20Is, but it also shattered Gayle's record for the most sixes by a West Indies batter in the format, as he hit 128 sixes while Gayle holds 124 sixes to his name.

Undoubtedly, the 28-year-old cricketer's career has been marked by perseverance and willpower, which have appeared in the ups and downs of the World Cup. Notably, the Trinidad-born cricketer's talent was first seen in the U-19 World Cup back in 2014; however, a terrible vehicle accident sidelined him for a plethora of years. Following that, he proved himself in a number of franchise leagues to make his comeback to the team. He is also remembered for playing a brilliant 118 against Sri Lanka to secure his place in the national team during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter was ecstatic after he defeated Chris Gayle in the T20I format. The southpaw admitted that Gayle has had immense influence on West Indies cricket over the years, which has inspired a plethora of cricketers to reach the epitome of the level. The 28-year-old cricketer was happy as he kept entering the crowd thanks to his power-hitting abilities.

"I'm just really happy that I can continue what he left. He obviously set the platform for us. He's the definition of batting in T20 cricket. And I'm just really happy that I can continue to entertain people and take over where he has left," said Pooran.

I've sacrificed a lot, so I want to be the best version of myself: Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas further said that he is extremely proud, as he played a major role in keeping his side unbeaten so far in the T20 World Cup 2024. The middle-order batter says that he works extremely hard, which inspires him to be the best version of himself in his cricketing career. The southpaw stated that he was working on his batting position as well as being a complete team guy.

"It's a proud feeling. I've worked hard throughout my career. I've sacrificed a lot, so I want to be the best version of myself. What has happened now is only because of my hard work and belief in myself. I've worked extremely hard on my craft, batting in different positions, and at the end of the day, I'm a complete team guy. Whatever they require from me, I want to do it," he added further.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.