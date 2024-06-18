4 overs, 4 maidens, 3 wickets: RCB bowler Lockie Ferguson bowls record spell in T20 World Cup 2024

The Kiwi became the first player in the tournament's history to achieve this extraordinary feat.

During the T20 World Cup 2024 fixture between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea (PNG), Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson bowled a record spell and in the process, entered the recordbooks.

The 33-year-old pacer didn't concede a single run off his four overs and picked three crucial wickets in his spell, thus becoming the first player in the tournament's history to achieve this extraordinary feat.

Ferguson was handed over the ball in the fifth over of PNG's innings after Kane Williamson decided to bowl first in the rain-delayed match at Tarouba. He made an immediate impact by taking a wicket with his very first delivery, sending PNG captain Assad Vala back to the pavilion for just 6 runs. Ferguson's speed proved too much for the PNG batters, who struggled against the stronger New Zealand team.

After the Powerplay, Ferguson returned from the other end and bowled a maiden over to Sese Bau, skillfully varying his lengths to trouble the batter. He was brought back into the attack in the 12th over and quickly struck again, removing Charles Amini for 17 runs on his second delivery.

In his fourth over, although two leg-byes were conceded off the third ball, they did not count towards Ferguson's bowling figures.

He eventually bowled a fourth maiden while getting the scalp of Chad Soper for 1 to complete his incredible feat in the shortest format.

Speaking about the match, both New Zealand and PNG are out of the Super 8s race and were playing for honour.

Ferguson's incredible spell dismantled the PNG batting lineup as they were bundled out for a trivial score of 78.

The Blackcaps then comfortably chased down the target with 46 balls to spare as they notched up a 7-wicket win to end their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a high.

