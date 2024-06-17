Estonia cricketer topples Chris Gayle, slams fastest T20I century

He struck the ball at an appalling rate of 351.21.

In a recent landmark, Estonia cricket Sahil Chauhan slammed the fastest T20I century in a match against Cyprus earlier today (June 17, Monday).

He overtook Namibia cricketer Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton's record of 33 balls in less than four months time of Eaton's milestone, by completing the feat in a mere 27 balls.

In the process, Sahil also overtook Universe Boss Chris Gayle as the fastest ton in all T20s. Gayle previously held the record for a 30-ball century he slammed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) way back in 2013.

Chauhan also climbed to the apex of the table for most sixes hit in a single T20I innings with 18 maximums to his name.

Chauhan also reached his fifty in just 14-balls but that was however not a record.

The quickest T20I fifty stands in the name of Nepal cricketer Dipendra Singh Airee (nine balls). There have also been two other quicker T20I half-centuries, including that of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball carnage against England in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup back in 2007.

Sunil Chauhan slams fastest T20I century

On Monday, two matches were played off the six-game bilateral series in Episkopi. Estonia emerged victorious in both but Chauhan's performance with the bat varied significantly.

In the first match, the 32-year-old Chauhan was out for a first-ball duck while his team successfully chased Cyprus' 195 for 7 in the final over. However, he redeemed himself in the second match.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad flaunts his wicketkeeping skills in the Maharashtra Premier League

Chasing 192, Chauhan's mayhem started in the sixth over of the chase and he continued to deal with sixes till the end to finish off the run-chase, striking the ball at an appalling rate of 351.21.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.