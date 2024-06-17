WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad flaunts his wicketkeeping skills in the Maharashtra Premier League

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a consistent performer in the ongoing edition of the Maharashtra Premier League - scoring runs consistently playing for Puneri Bappa.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a consistent performer in the ongoing edition of the Maharashtra Premier League - scoring runs consistently playing for Puneri Bappa. However, he unfurled his wicketkeeping skills during the latest game against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, taking the gloves for his team.

As it turned out, the bowler decided to test his newly found skills and bowled a huge wide down the leg-side region, asking the wicketkeeper Ruturaj Gaikwad to dive. To his credit, Gaikwad did well to cover so much ground and dived just in time to collect the ball, showing terrific agility.

It’s not easy for someone who has just started to don the gloves to collect such balls as neatly as Gaikwad did on this occasion. Despite the ball dipping on him, he made it look quite easy, showing excellent technique by diving so low on it.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh reveals reason for India star's snub from Playing XI in T20 World Cup 2024

All the fielders on the ground appreciated Gaikwad’s efforts by giving him a round of applause. He was into the action straightaway and wouldn’t mind early movements to get used to a new role by warming his body.

Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the run-scoring charts for Puneri Bappa

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the leading run-scorer for his side, Puneri Bappa, in the Maharashtra Premier League 2024. He has scored 290 runs at a fantastic average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 168.60 in seven matches, including two fifties.

Further, Gaikwad has also hit the most number of sixes (19) so far. Clearly, he is enjoying his time out there while also working on various aspects of his game as he continues to evolve as a player and captain, which will also benefit the Indian team and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the long run.

Telegram Group Join Now

Gaikwad might be part of the Zimbabwe series after the T20 World Cup 2024. The current edition of the Maharashtra Premier League will serve as an ideal match preparation ahead of that tour.

It is also possible that Gaikwad might be part of the leadership group on the Zimbabwe tour. Many young faces are expected to be part of that tour to give some exposure to international cricket.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.