'Nostradamus Jay Shah': Old video of Jay Shah assuring India will win T20 World Cup 2024 goes viral

While it was a much-awaited win for both the players and the fans, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has predicted it back in last year.

The Indian team lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy earlier tonight after defeating South Africa by a close-margin of 7 runs in the summit clash.

While it was a much-awaited win for both the players and the fans, Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah had already predicted it earlier.

During a ceremony where Rohit Sharma was named skipper of the India side for the mega-event, Jay Shah emphasised that the sorrows of the ODI World Cup loss shall be salvaged in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Now that his words has come true, the old video of Jay Shah claiming the same has gone viral.

Jay Shah said "India will win the T20 World Cup under the leadership of Rohit Sharma". 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/kPYEyf2WwO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 14, 2024

Bittersweet win for India as they lift T20 World Cup 2024

Speaking about the match, it was a thriller of a contest which went down all the way to the wire.

Emotions ran high as skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya all broke into tears.

Over the last one year, India has come close twice but faltered in the final stages.

Last year, India made it to the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and the ODI World Cup final but lost to Australia on both occasions.

It will be a win to remember for India as they ended a jinx of 13 years, having last won a World Cup back in 2011.

Coach Rahul Dravid, known for his calm demeanour also couldn't control himself and looked ecstatic with emotions.

It will also be a bittersweet win as India lost one of their star players in the shortest format today.

Following the win, former India skipper Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is and confirmed it during the post-match presentation ceremony.

