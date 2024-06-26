Paul Collingwood credits former England captain for India's changed batting approach

Lauding the Indian batters, the former England skipper opined that it was England who first started this trend of aggressive batting

The Indian team has been enjoying sublime form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and are only one of the two teams to remain unbeaten so far in the tournament.

They topped the initial group-stage and then once again extended their unbeaten streak in the Super 8s to secure a berth in the semi-final.

Known for having one of the best batting lineups in the world, India gave a testament of it during the last match against Australia in the Super 8s.

India managed to breach the 200-run mark to post a towering target for the Aussies and a chief architect of the carnage was India skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored a quickfire 41-ball 92.

Paul Collingwood credits former England captain for India's aggressive batting

However, lauding the Indian batters, former England skipper Paul Collingwood opined that it was England who first started this trend of aggressive batting when Eoin Morgan became the captain of the Three Lions.

Notably, Morgan led England to their first-ever 50-over World Cup title in 2019 and then Jos Buttler took over the reins to lead England to their second T20 World Cup title in 2022.

Collingwood told Star Sports, "In England, they have been doing this for six, seven years, since Eoin Morgan took over in 2016. They've had this really go out and be aggressive from ball one approach. And it seems that they've set a benchmark for other teams to follow that and India are no different. So when you've got the skill and the batters that the Indian cricket team have, it can be a very powerful and dangerous unit.”

England and India are next set to lock horns in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 27 (Thursday).

