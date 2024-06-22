WATCH: Proteas players vent out aggression in dressing room after a thrilling last-over win against England

England were almost on the course of winning but South Africa showed great character to win the battle of the nerves in the end and seal the contest by a narrow margin of 7 runs.

The South Africa team maintained their unbeaten streak in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, after securing a thrilling last-over win against defending champions England.

After maintaining an unblemished record in the group stages, the Proteas started with a win against co-hosts USA and then outclassed the Three Lions in a high-octane clash last night (June 21).

England were almost on the course of winning but South Africa showed great character to win the battle of the nerves in the end and seal the contest by a narrow margin of 7 runs.

Following the win, the Proteas players could be seen shouting in joy and exhilaration as they walked into the dressing room one by one.

South Africa climbs to the top of Group standings in Super 8s

Speaking about the match, South Africa set England a target of 164, courtesy of Quinton de Kock's quickfire 38-ball 65 and David Miller's 28-ball 43.

During the chase, England had a shaky start but a solid 78-run stand between Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone turned the tides in their favour.

However, Nortje and Rabada delivered with the wickets of Brrok and Livingstone respectively and England's tail couldn't do enough to see the side over the finishing line.

While the Proteas have won both their Super 8s games, England managed to win one (against West Indies) and lose one which puts them third on the points table while South Africa is currently at the top.

With the top two teams set to advance to the semis, South Africa are in a good position to make the cut.

However, the defending champions will now need to win their final game against USA and hope South Africa defeats West Indies (currently second) in order to secure a semis berth.

