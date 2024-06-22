'Difficult to answer right now' - Gautam Gambhir remains silent on the reports claiming him as the next head coach

The buzz around Gautam Gambhir has been palpable since the reports about him replacing Rahul Dravid as the next head coach of the Senior Men’s Cricket Team.

The buzz around Gautam Gambhir has been palpable since the reports about him replacing Rahul Dravid as the next head coach of the Senior Men’s Cricket Team. Gambhir is the frontrunner to be at the coaching helm, and the confirmation of the same will be out in the coming days.

A few reports also claimed that Gambhir had a virtual meeting with the concerned authorities where he discussed his road map and plans to take Indian cricket forward. However, the BCCI is quiet about the matter, and Gambhir hasn’t given any hints, either.

In an event by the Indian Chambers of Commerce in Kolkata, Gambhir was questioned about the reports naming him as the next head coach. However, he remained silent and gave a cheeky response on the matter.

“I don't see that far ahead. You are grilling me, asking me all tough questions. It is difficult to answer right now. All I can say is that I'm happy being here, just finished a brilliant journey (and) let's enjoy that. I'm in a very happy space right now.”

Gautam Gambhir’s announcement as the head coach delayed: Reports

In the latest development, a few reports claimed that Gautam Gambhir’s announcement as the head coach has been delayed. While Gambhir will be the next head coach of India, he might not accompany the team on the Zimbabwe tour right after the T20 World Cup 2024.

On the tour, VVS Laxman will reportedly act as the head coach of the Indian team. The squad for the Zimbabwe series will be announced soon, and the focus will be on the young guns who impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

It is not the first time, NCA chief VVS Laxman will act as the coach in a second-string Indian side. Earlier, VVS had done the same on the Ireland tour and the Asian Games last year when the main side was preparing for the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

According to reports, Gambhir will join the team from the away Sri Lanka series. His appointment as the head coach is a mere formality now, and his tenure will last till 2027.

