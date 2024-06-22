Gautam Gambhir reveals his biggest regret during his playing days

Gautam Gambhir was among the finest batters at his peak, for he played numerous memorable knocks under pressure and helped India win ICC trophies.

Gautam Gambhir was among the finest batters at his peak, for he played numerous memorable knocks under pressure and helped India win ICC trophies. His contributions towards Indian cricket are unmatched; he was always there when the team needed it the most.

Be it the 2007 T20 World Cup Final or the 2011 World Cup Final, Gambhir was the man of big occasions who stood like a rock in crunch moments. Further, the southpaw was also a quality Test batter during his heydays, acing some arduous teams and conditions brilliantly to help India win memorable games in alien conditions.

He became the No.1 Test batter and scored centuries in five consecutive Test matches, a wonderful record in his career and the only Indian batter to achieve this feat. While people remember him for his World Cup 2011 knock, Gambhir had done a lot more for his team and played a vital role in Dhoni’s immense success as a captain.

His mentality not to settle for anything less than a win is still applauded by numerous coaches and cricketers. Gambhir’s exemplary leadership as a mentor inspired Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win the cup for the third time in IPL this year.

Gautam Gambhir regrets not finishing the game in the 2011 World Cup final

While Gautam Gambhir played a memorable knock in the World Cup 2011, he still regrets not finishing the game and leaving India midway. In an event by the Indian Chambers of Commerce in Kolkata, Gambhir stated he should have taken the team over the line.

“I wish I had finished that game. It was my job to finish the game, rather than leaving someone to finish the game. If I had to turn back the clock, I would go back there and score the last run, irrespective of how many runs I scored.”

Gambhir played a magnificent 97-run knock in 122 deliveries, including nine boundaries, in the Final at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011. His knock not only arrested collapse but also put India in a commanding position.

However, he played a rash shot and was dismissed with India still slightly away from the target. However, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh ensured a historic win for India.

