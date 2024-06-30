'On the roof': Quinton de Kock dispatches Kuldeep Yadav for a colossal six; Watch video

After the Proteas lost two quick wickets, reeling at 12 for 12, opener Quinton de Kock took on the onus of scoring and unleashed his willow.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 Final between South Africa and India, Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock slammed a Kuldeep Yadav delivery straight to the roof of the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The incident happened on the final ball of the eight over during South Africa's chase.

After the Proteas lost two quick wickets, reeling at 12 for 12, opener Quinton de Kock took on the onus of scoring and unleashed his willow. He started to look dangerous and scored a fiery 31-ball 39 before Arshdeep Singh got the better of him in the 13th over.

It was during this carnage, de Kock managed to hit one his colossal sixes and put South Africa in control for sometime.

India wins T20 World Cup 2024

Speaking about the match, India managed to maintain their unbeaten streak in the T20 World Cup 2024 and it culminated with the Men in Blue ending a 13-year drought and lifting a World Cup, having last won it in 2011.

Batting first, India put up a score of 176 for 7 in 20 overs, courtesy of a flamboyant knock from their star batter Virat Kohli.

Kohli, who has remained silent for the most parts of the tournament, stepped upto the ocassion a delivered a crucial knock of 59-ball 76, which also earned him the Player of the Match award as well.

Chasing 177, the Proteas batters dominated most part of the chase and were in control. Apart from de Kock's early flourish, Stubbs played a important cameo of 21-ball 31 before Heinrich Klaasen unleashed a storm and scored a 27-ball 52.

However, the Indian bowlers managed to survive the battle of nerves to eke out a narrow 7-wicket win in the end.

