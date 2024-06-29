WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls a perfect delivery to leave Reeza Hendricks guessing

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a beautiful delivery to clean up Reeza Hendricks on the third delivery of the second over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a beautiful delivery to clean up Reeza Hendricks on the third delivery of the second over. It was an unplayable delivery, and Hendricks’ reaction after dismissal depicted the beauty of this ball.

Bumrah bowled a length delivery angling in, and Hendricks, who didn’t move his feet, played the angle of the ball. However, it swung very late away from the batter, and Hendricks was squared up due to this late movement of the ball that went on to hit the top of the off stump, and the batter couldn’t do anything.

Maybe Hendricks should have prepared himself for the late movement, but Bumrah’s angle makes it so hard to cover. Blaming the batter would be harsh, for no one can play Bumrah when he gets it right, and that delivery was pretty much impossible to counter.

The way Bumrah breaks his wrists helps him make the ball do more than other bowlers, which is one of the biggest strengths of Bumrah. The matter exacerbates when batters don’t move their feet and only play the line of the ball, and Hendricks is not the first batter to do so, for many batters have faltered against Bumrah while adopting the same approach.

South Africa lost two wickets in the powerplay

South Africa didn’t have a great start to their innings in the 177-run chase in the final. They lost two big wickets of Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram, who have blown hot and cold throughout this T20 World Cup.

While Jasprit Bumrah sent Reeza Hendricks back, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Aiden Markram to put India on top in the final. South Africa need a big partnership, and Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs are moving in the same direction, taking the innings forward at a steady rate.

Their innings is progressing similar to how India’s did in the first innings. Even India lost two early wickets before Virat Kohli and Axar Patel steadied the ship with a solid partnership.

The partnership of Quinton and Stubbs has done well to keep South Africa in the chase. India now need quick wickets to get back into the game.

