'What is his role, I don't get it?' - Ramiz Raja wants Pakistan to drop star player from the XI heading into T20 World Cup 2024

Raja was left utterly disappointed with his performance during Pakistan's recent series loss to England.

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja has lashed out at the Men in Green's performance in the recent four-match T20I series against England ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, to be played in June in USA and West Indies.

With two games of the series washed out, Pakistan managed to lose both the remaining games as the Three Lions sealed a comfortable 2-0 victory. The series acts as the final preparatory ground for both teams before the marquee tournament kickstarts.

However, Ramiz Raja has highlighted one player he feels should not be a part of Pakistan's playing XI in the upcoming mega-event.

Raja emphasised all-rounder Shadab Khan's poor display during Pakistan's series loss to England last night (May 30).

In his two outings in the series, Shadab returned with scores of three and a duck while going wicketless in both games.

Ramiz Raja wants Pakistan to include this player

Raja was left disappointed to see Shadab wasting opportunities at No. 5 spot and criticized the team management for sending him above No. 7.

Speaking on a video on his Youtube channel, Ramiz Raja said, “The middle order was a flop show that led to the lack of runs and we lost the plot. Imad Wasim should be picked in all games. If you have to bench Shadab, do it. You can play Saim Ayub in the middle order because Shadab is not fit at No.5. If a proper batter comes in, it will bring some stability in the middle order.”

Raja believes that a skilled batter such as Saim Ayub should be included to bolster the middle order. This comment followed Pakistan's middle-order collapse, which resulted in them being bowled out for 157 in 19.5 overs during the series finale against England.

Raja concluded saying, “Shadab Khan in middle order? What is his role, I don’t get it. At No.5, he is out of touch and out of form. His ideal batting position should be No.7. He tries to play like a slogger.”

