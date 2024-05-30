'I always try to move towards betterment' - Virat Kohli shares his mantra to success

While all players must step up for the team, Virat Kohli will again have the onus to perform under pressure and take his side home.

Every time India were under pressure, Kohli brought his best game out and bailed his team out of troubled waters.

As the Indian team prepares for another ICC event - the T20 World Cup 2024 - they will eye to end the trophy drought and bring the cup home after 17 years. The squad assembled for the tournament has a precise blend of youth and experience, and the team is confident of doing well in the competition.

Also Read: 'A very good boy': Shahid Afridi reveals Suresh Raina deleted tweet trolling Pakistan journalist on his request

While all players must step up for the team, Virat Kohli will again have the onus to perform under pressure and take his side home. Talking about his modus operandi in net sessions on Star Sports, Kohli emphasised the importance of looking to do better in every practice session and moving towards betterment.

“I have always tried to know how I can be better in every practice session. That's what helped me play for so long and to perform for the team. I don't think you can perform without such a mindset. Because if you have performance as your only goal, you can stop working hard and be satisfied with what you have achieved.” “My motive has always been to chase betterment. I don't know the definition of excellence. There is no limit or any set achievement to that. I always try to move towards betterment. Performance obviously becomes a byproduct because your mindset is how I can win the game for my team in any situation or my performance will put my team in a better position.”

I don't practice match minus one: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has often stepped up for the team in big games in the ICC events. Every time India were under pressure, Kohli brought his best game out and bailed his team out of troubled waters.

Exclusive: Inside scoop from Team India's pre-warm-up net session | FTB | #T20WorldCupOnStar https://t.co/7SW4ErbtQs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 30, 2024

Talking about his practice drills, Kohli revealed he doesn’t practice one day before the game or comes in the nets half-heartedly.

"I don't practice match minus one. My mindset is simple. If I have nothing to work on, I won't step out of my room. But if I know I have to work on specific things or test myself a little bit body-wise if I have some stiffness, I only practice then. I never practice with 60-70% mindset.” “I always prepare myself to practice what I need to do. And, precisely why I am able to rest before a game because I am prepared completely and don't have anything to do. So, I prefer to relax, rejuvenate and physically be absolutely best when I enter the game because the intensity is that much higher. So, that is basically how I prepare.”

This method has worked efficiently for Kohli over the years. If India are to win the tournament, Kohli’s performances will be vital.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.