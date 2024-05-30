'A very good boy': Shahid Afridi reveals Suresh Raina deleted tweet trolling Pakistan journalist on his request

Suresh Raina's response was to a taunt by a Pakistan journalist after Afridi was named T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador.

Recently, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was named as the ambassador for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be played in June in USA and West Indies.

In an attempt to taunt Suresh Raina, a Pakistani journalist took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "ICC has named Shahid Afridi as an ambassador for ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hello Suresh Raina?"

To that, Suresh Raina responded by saying that he might not be an ICC ambassador but he has won the 2011 World Cup. The dynamic left-hander was then quick to recount the semi-final between India and Pakistan in Mohali, in which Pakistan suffered a crushing loss.

Interestingly, the tweet was later deleted by Raina and Afridi has now claimed that he convinced the former Indian to remove the viral post against the Pakistani journalist.

Afridi reveals Suresh Raina deleted tweet trolling Pakistan journalist on his request

Speaking on a video on his Youtube channel, Afridi said, "He's a very good boy. Raina and I have shared many cricketing moments, and he's a good person. Sometimes, lighthearted banter happens. After seeing his post on social media, I spoke with him, and he understood the situation like a younger brother. He agreed to delete the tweet. It's all good; these things happen."

For the unversed, Raina recently also made a remark about Afridi. The incident happened while commentating during an IPL 2024 game when Raina was inquired if he would reverse his retirement to play for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

In reply, the former Indian left-hander highlighted that his name is Raina and not Afridi, which was a subtle reference to when Afridi had come out of his retirement to play for Pakistan again.

