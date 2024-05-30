'Dhoni should never retire': Sunil Gavaskar hints at Davis Cup-like role for former CSK skipper

The anticipation surrounding the retirement of former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has been going on for a while now. The recently-concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) was expected to be Dhoni's last season by many since he is suffering with a knee problem since the last year.

However, Dhoni has once again managed to surprise his fans without talking about his retirement and rather played the whole of the IPL 2024 season, albeit coming out to bat late, usually with a last couple of overs left.

Echoing on the same lines, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has shed light on an evolved role for MS Dhoni. The suggestion is similar to how it works in Davis Cup in tennis where veteran players are part of the team but don't particularly play all the time.

ALSO READ: 'Something this country doesn't need to know': Gautam Gambhir on his relationship with Virat Kohli

Gavaskar suggests Dhoni should never retire

Gavaskar had said during the IPL 2024 Final, " MS Dhoni should never announce retirement from the IPL. Instead, he should stop playing in it. Whenever Dhoni feels fine, he can return to the league. Even BCCI will not be able to stop him as he will not retire from the tournament."

Sunil Gavaskar " Ms Dhoni should never announce retirement from the IPL. Instead,he should stop playing in it. Whenever Dhoni feels fine, he can return to the league.Even BCCI will not be able to stop him as he will not retire from the tournament."pic.twitter.com/eVNznenoys — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) May 27, 2024

On the franchise front, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had revealed that the decision is completely in Dhoni's hand and that there is a strong possibility that Thala might return for CSK next season as well.

During IPL 2024, MS Dhoni scored 161 runs, maintaining an average of 53.67 and an impressive strike rate of 220.55 across 11 matches.

However, Dhoni's contributions with the bat and his presence in the field couldn't ultimately help the defending champions as they failed to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after finishing the league stage at fifth.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.