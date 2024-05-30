'Something this country doesn't need to know': Gautam Gambhir on his relationship with Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli shared a warm hug duuring the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and brought and end to all the 'masala' for the trolls.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli have been old foes for a long time. Despite having played together for India, the two high-profile players from Delhi have come at each other's face more than once. The first clash was in IPL 2013 during a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both of them exchanged some words after Kohli was dismissed during the run-chase.

The second clash was a more recent one as it happened in IPL 2023 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This time, Gambhir was LSG's mentor while Kohli was playing for RCB. After a few words between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq, Gautam Gambhir intervened after the match. The pictures of a heated argument between Kohli and Gambhir went viral.

But both the legends shared a warm hug in the IPL 2024 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders.and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens, thus bringing an end to all the 'masala' for the trolls.

Gautam Gambhir speaks on his relationship with Virat Kohli

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Gautam Gambhir stated that the public doesn't need to know his relations with Virat Kohli.

"The perception is far away from the reality. My relation with Virat Kohli is something this country doesn't need to know. He has as much right as I do to express himself and help our respective teams win. Our relation is not to give masala to public," Gambhir said.

Previously, Virat Kohli had also mentioned during an event organised by Asian Paints that people are disappointed with him as he ended their masala by hugging Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir.

"People are very disappointed with my behaviour. I hugged Naveen, and then the other day, Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) came and hugged me. Your masala is over so you're booing. We're not kids anymore," Kohli had said.

Under Gautam Gambhir's mentorship, Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024 title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. Gambhir played a key role in KKR's title win, with decisions like moving Sunil Narine to the opening spot proving to be a game-changing one.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli too had a great season with the bat as he scored 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75. Kohli played a vital role in RCB's six-match winning streak, which resulted in them qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs. But the team lost their eliminnator game to Rajasthan Royals to bow out of the tournament.

