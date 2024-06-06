The Pakistan team, under the leadership of Babar Azam had a disappointing campaign last year in the ODI World Cup where they failed to clear the group stage.

Ahead of Pakistan's marquee T20 World Cup 2204 clash against arch-rivals India on June 9 (Sunday), former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has question current captain Babar Azam's abilities to tackle pressure situations.

The Pakistan team, under the leadership of Babar Azam had a disappointing campaign last year in the ODI World Cup where they failed to clear the group stage.

Interestingly, Babar who had resigned following the dismal result was once again named skipper before the T20 World Cup 2024.

Echoing on the same lines, Latif highlighted that Babar Azam is undoubtedly a great batter but believes he has a lot to learn regarding captaincy from the likes of India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Babar Azam has a lot to learn as a captain from Virat and Rohit: Rashid Latif

Latif said, "The focus is on the game on June 9 against India. Babar (Pakistan captain) will be under a lot of pressure because of the game against India rather than performing in the World Cup." "But he has to learn to carry pressure, he should learn that from Virat and Rohit. They know how to carry the game. As a batter Babar is one of the best but as a captain and leader, there's a lot that he needs to learn."

Despite facing continuous criticism, Babar has managed to guide Pakistan to the semis and final of the T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The team will begin their 2024 campaign against co-hosts USA on Thursday, June 6, before a highly anticipated match against India.

On the other hand, the Men in Blue has got off to a roaring start after crushing Ireland by 8 wickets in their tournament opener.

Like India, Pakistan too have won one T20 World Cup title back in 2009 in England.

