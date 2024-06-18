Ravindra Jadeja hints at India's bowling strategy for the Super 8 stage

India's star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja feels that spinners are set to play a crucial role in the super 8's stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Notably, Rohit Sharma and Co. have played all their games on the New York pitches so far in the group stage matches, where the conditions were favourable to fast bowlers as compared to spinners.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are an unbeaten side so far as they have won three matches while one was washed out. Speaking about Team India's campaign, the Men in Blue scored a magnificent win over the Paul Stirling-led Ireland side in the first game while defending their lowest total of 119 runs against Babar Azam and Co. in the second match of the marquee event. In addition, the strong Indian side won over the USA, but they shared the points with the Canadian squad due to heavy rainfall and storms in Florida.

However, India's off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja has enough experience playing on turning wickets in India, so he has a great idea of what to expect in the West Indies conditions. The CSK star feels that the pitch will be on the drier side as the matches are expected to be played during the day. He further added that spinners are set to play an imperative role in the middle overs of the game, but they can do damage to the batters in the death overs as well.

"Whenever we play in the West Indies, the wicket remains a bit slow and dry. The match timing is also in the morning so spinners will have help. Even in India, there are many wickets where spinners get help. So it is a good thing that spinners will get help here in the middle overs. You could see spinners being used in the death overs as well," Ravindra Jadeja said on Star Sports.

I think four spinners are picked in the squad: Ravindra Jadeja

The 35-year-old cricketer revealed that India might use four spinners in the game. In addition, the star India all-rounder further shed light on the possibility of the team getting a used wicket, as T20 World Cup 2024 matches have seen multiple games being played at the same cricket stadium on the same pitch. He further added that he has played the series against the West Indies, which took place following India's heavy defeat against Australia at the World Test Championship Final 2023 at the Oval in London.

"The spinners do get help in the West Indies and so I think four spinners are picked in the squad. I had played the T20I series against West Indies last year and it was a good series for the spinners so I expect similar pitches," he added further.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. are set to play their Super 8's phase against the Asian Giant Killers Afghanistan side, which is scheduled to take place on June 20 in Barbados. Following them, Rohit Sharma and Co. will be facing Bangladesh on June 22 in Antigua before their last game against 2021 T20 World Cup winners Australia on June 24 in St. Lucia.

