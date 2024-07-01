REVEALED! Suryakumar Yadav's catch to dismiss David Miller in T20 World Cup 2024 Final was fair and square

Suryakumar Yadav’s sensational catch at long-off to dismiss David Miller on the first ball of the final over has been a talking point for a while now.

Suryakumar Yadav’s sensational catch at long-off to dismiss David Miller on the first ball of the final over has been a talking point for a while now. A few users pointed out that the white line ahead of the actual rope was the actual start of the boundary, which Suryakumar touched while going through the catch.

The matter escalated, with more users giving their views on this match-changing moment. There was no clarity, and the officials didn’t consider releasing any statement on the event, either.

The South African fans wanted it a six since the rule says that if the boundary ropes are pushed behind, the point where the white line starts will be considered the boundary line. Going by this rule, South Africa should have been awarded a six, which could have changed the game.

Also Read: 'He told me...': Jay Shah reveals reason for Rahul Dravid not re-applying for India head coach role

According to ICC playing conditions section 19.2.2.1,

"If the boundary is marked by a means of white line, the edge of the line nearest the pitch shall be the boundary. So, South African fans wanted a boundary, feeling they were cheated, and the umpire went against the rule."

Cricket Statistician clears doubts around the boundary saga

Rajneesh Gupta, a cricket statistician, claimed to be in the TV commentary box in the game, saying the white line seen as a boundary was never considered the boundary rope. He added when the playing pitch is changed for matches, the boundary ropes are also pushed, which can leave some marks at the previous positions.

Rajneesh wrote the whole boundary was pushed back due to the change in pitch, and the line, which people think is a boundary, was never a boundary in this game. It means the shuffle in the position of ropes wasn’t intentional to provide any unfair advantage to any team, and it was always there from the start.

I was there at the ground in the TV commentary box and can tell that the white line that's in question here was not the boundary. The boundary rope wedge was behind that white line and this was the case from the start of the match.



When the pitch is changed, the boundaries are… https://t.co/2UU3p4OEl1 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 30, 2024

It should clear all the confusion and doubts around the debated boundary saga. Suryakumar Yadav was well within the ropes during the whole process and completed a fair catch.

This game changed the course of the game. With South Africa losing David Miller, India became favourites and went on to defend the title.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.