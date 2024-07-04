WATCH: Rohit Sharma all smiles on open bus during victory parade

As the parade crossed the Marine Drive, 'Rohit Sharma' chants filled the streets.

Star India batter and skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted all smiles as the Men in Blue began their victory parade following their T20 World Cup 2024 win in Barbados on June 29.

Rohit Sharma's chants filled the streets and as the camera panned towards him, Rohit looked all happy and was sported a wide smile.

According to the itinerary, India's open-top bus parade started at Nariman Point in Mumbai and proceeded to the renowned Wankhede Stadium, where a celebration event is planned for later in the evening. As the parade made its way along Marine Drive, the players were amazed by the vast crowd of fans that had filled the streets to greet them.

Check the video of 'Rohit Rohit' chants below.

Rohit Rohit chants and bro is smiling ❤️pic.twitter.com/5NO0a1vVUj — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 4, 2024

The Indian team arrives to a hero's welcome

The Indian team had a delayed arrival as they were stuck in the Caribbean due to a storm after their emphatic win. With the airport being shut, the players and the staff had no option but to wait out the bad weather.

The BCCI then arranged a chartered flight as the team arrived in India earlier today.

After landing the Indian team went to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in a special meet and greet.

Earlier, the Mumbai airport gave a warm welcome to the Men in Blue, complete with a red carpet and a festive cake-cutting ceremony at a terminal decked out in the colours of the Indian flag.

The team members were transported in elegantly decorated buggies and the atmosphere outside was filled with the vibrant sounds of traditional Maharashtrian dhol-tasha, tutari, and lezim, creating a grand and patriotic celebration.

