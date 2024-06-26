'I'll intervene if it costs the team' - Rohit Sharma explains getting angry on the field

During the last Super 8s match against Australia, Rohit was spotted hurling expletives at Rishabh Pant.

Rohit Sharma and Co are now one step away from ending their 13-year drought of winning a World Cup, after having won it last in 2011.

They will face the Three Lions next, who are the current reigning champions in their semi-final clash on Thursday (June 27).

The Men in Blue have remained unbeaten so far and will be riding high on confidence as they come into the marquee clash, having defeated heavyweights Australia in their last Super 8s clash.

However, during the match against Australia, there was a moment when India skipper Rohit Sharma lost his cool after Rishabh Pant faltered while attempting a catch.

He was caught on camera hurling expletives to the India wicketkeeper-batter.

Rohit Sharma explains getting angry on the field

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the England clash, Rohit got speaking about his mentality during games and indirectly responded to his behaviour during the Australia match.

Rohit responded saying, "Sometimes you can lose your cool, I'm a human being as well. If i see something that we have spoken of and that is not happening sometimes you can lose your cool as well but that is completely alright. I've had chats with everyone to let you do what you want but at the end of the day if I see it's at the cost of something big, I can't let it happen. I will have to intervene and talk about it and I'm prepared to do all of it."

Rohit was the star performer against the Aussie, slamming a quickfire 41-ball 92 and will hope to do an encore of his heroics against England and help India seal the Final berth.

