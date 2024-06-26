'You need to think with an open mind:' Rohit Sharma lashes out at ball tampering allegations from Inzamam-ul-Haq

Rohit Sharma and Co are in tremendous form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and have secured their semi-final berth without losing a single game so far.

The Men in Blue will next take on defending champions England tomorrow (June 27) as they seek to advance to the final.

The Indian team defeated Australia in the final Super 8s fixture which will give a major boost to the squad ahead of the marquee clash against England.

It was an overall display from the team as the batters first put up a towering target of 206 and then the bowlers did commendable work to restrict the Aussies to 181 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma responds to ball-tampering allegations by Inzamam-ul-Haq

Arshdeep Singh was the top bowler once again in the match against the Australia, picking up three wickets from his quota of 4 overs.

However, following the win, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq accused Arshdeep of ball-tampering.

What had happened was Arshdeep managed to bowl reverse swing around the 15th over mark to which Inzamam hinted foul play.

During the pre-match press conference today, Rohit was inquired of the same by a journalist.

Responding to the allegations, Rohit said, "What can I say about this. You are playing in hot conditions, the wicekt is dry and the ball reverses itself. Every team is doing reverse swing, not just India alone. One should keep an open mind and understand the conditions in which the game is being played. This is not England or Australia. That's what I'll say."

India eye to end a 13-year jinx and win an ICC title after having won it last back in 2011 under MS Dhoni's leadership.

