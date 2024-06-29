Rohit Sharma goes missing for captains' trophy photoshoot

Rohit Sharma was nowhere during the captains’ photoshoot with the T20 World Cup trophy ahead of the big final between South Africa and India.

Rohit Sharma was nowhere during the captains’ photoshoot with the T20 World Cup trophy ahead of the big final between South Africa and India. Aiden Markram, the captain of South Africa, came and had a brief session with the cameras panned on him and the trophy before the game.

It was so bizarre; Rohit was not present for the main ceremony since captains usually meet and greet each other ahead of any ICC final. Eventually, Aiden completed the photoshoot and returned, and Rohit didn’t show up to the cameras at all.

The absence of Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, immediately caught the limelight, for fans started to share their views across social media platforms. The reason for Rohit’s absence is unknown, and there’s been no official or unofficial reason provided for the same.

Also Read: Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Dravid involved in deep conversation ahead of T20 World Cup final

Probably, it’s the first time that an international captain didn’t show up for the photoshoot ahead of an ICC final. Usually, both captains are present, and the photo session is a major event, but Rohit’s absence compelled Markram to do it all alone in the end.

India lose two wickets early after winning the toss

After winning the toss, India opted to bat first on what looked like a nice batting track. Both South Africa and India didn’t make any changes in the personnel, sticking with the same team.

Virat Kohli, who was in abysmal form before the start of this game, started off brilliantly and hit three boundaries in the first over off Marco Jansen. Jansen bowled a few loose deliveries, and Kohli spared none of them to give India a flying start.

However, the happiness was short-lasting, for Keshav Maharaj came from the other end and took two massive wickets. He first dismissed Rohit Sharma, who attempted a sweep shot and gave a straight catch to Heinrich Klaasen at backward square leg.

Later, Rishabh Pant also looked to play a sweep shot but could only get the toe-end of the bat and gave an easy catch to Quinton de Kock. India are in desperate need of a partnership and would hope to get some stability from here on.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.