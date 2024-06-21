'Calm Down': Rohit Sharma's hilarious response after Rishabh Pant takes a tense catch

Rohit's comical character once again came to the fore as both the players shared a funny exchange.

During the recent T20 World Cup 2024 match between Afghanistan and India, the Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant displayed strong communication in the middle to take an Afghanistan wicket.

The incident happened on the 11th over when Pant completed a stellar catch of Gulbadin Naib off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling. However, Rohit Sharma had a hilarious response where he could be seen urging Pant to 'calm down' with his hands as the wicketkeeper in a joking manner threw the ball towards the India captain.

Pant’s enthusiasm was palpable, having made a crucial catch but Rohit's comical side once again came to the fore.

ICC posted the video on their social media handle and captioned it, "All yours, Rishabh Pant!"

Check the funny exchange between both the players below.

India start Super 8s with a confident win

Speaking about the match, the Indian team maintained their unbeaten streak in the tournament after opening their Super 8s stage with a confident 47-run win.

The Indian bowlers did a tremendous job of bundling out Afghanistan for 134 after the Indian batters set a target of 182.

Jasprit Bumrah once again delivered a clinical spell and was the pick of the Indian bowling attack. Bumrah finished his spell with 3 wickets while leaking just 7 runs from his 4 overs.

Arshdeep Singh too picked up three scalps while the spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took the remaining 4 wickets.

Earlier, the Indian batters had a shaky start after losing the top order without doing much damage. Rohit departed cheapy for 8 while Kohli managed a slow run-a-ball 24.

Pant couldn't convert his innings into a big score, falling for a quickfire cameo of 11-ball 20.

It was then the pair of Suryakumar Yadav (53 off 28) and Hardik Pandya (32 off 24) who added 60-runs for the fifth wicket to make amends and propel India's scoreboard to a competitive total.

