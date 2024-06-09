WATCH: Rohit Sharma starts the innings in his typical style; hits a maximum off Shaheen Afridi on the third ball

Rohit Sharma hit a magnificent six off Shaheen Afridi on just the third delivery of the match to provide a flying start to India.

Rohit Sharma hit a magnificent six off Shaheen Afridi on just the third delivery of the match to provide a flying start to India. It was a typical Rohit shot early in the innings to put pressure back on Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shaheen bowled a length delivery drifting on the pads, and Rohit picked it right away and put himself in the position to hit the shot. Rohit flicked the ball with the swing over the deep square leg region, timing it sweetly and came from the middle of the bat.

The ball flew over the ropes into the stands to provide Rohit and India their maiden boundary of the game. Rohit has been proactive with his batting in the powerplay, giving brisk starts by taking more risks to remain ahead in the game.

The Indian fans erupted in joy, for Rohit had decided to take on the big gun in Shaheen. Rohit nailed his shot, and not many can do it, especially so early in the innings.

Rohit Sharma batting with a changed technique

Rohit Sharma has often been troubled by the left-arm pace early in the innings, for his technique was slightly faulty. Earlier, he used to bat plant his front foot even before the bowler released the ball, which restricted his movements on the fuller-length deliveries, making him a candidate for bowled or LBW.

However, Rohit kept his stance open, which allowed him to adjust quicker and better, as visible with his shot. Further, his backlift was also slightly high, allowing him to swing more freely and away, generating height or distance in the shot.

The weight transfer from the front foot to the back foot was also precise, which has always been a feature in Rohit’s batting. That shot was perfect in every sense, and it looked pleasing to the eyes.

Rohit Sharma was clear with his plans; he didn’t want Shaheen to execute his plans and get into his rhythm by early wickets. Once Shaheen gets going, he can be arduous to stop, especially when the conditions are overcast, and the track is as helpful as in New York.

