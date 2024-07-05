'Mother's love': Rohit Sharma's mother kisses him during felicitation ceremony at Wankhede; Watch video

In the midst of all the celebrations, Rohit Sharma shared a touching moment with his mother.

India skipper Rohit Sharma's mother was seen kissing his son during the felicitation ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2024 winners at the Wankhede in a heartwarming moment.

Rohit became only the second captain after MS Dhoni to lead India to a T20 World Cup title.

Team India arrived back in the country from Barbados early on July 4. They were warmly welcomed in New Delhi, where they had a special meet and greet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later in the day, the team participated in an open bus victory parade in Mumbai, drawing a large crowd of enthusiastic fans followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede.

During the event, the Men in Blue were awarded INR 125 crore in recognition of their victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The team also connected with the fans by performing a lap of honour.

In the midst of all the celebrations, Rohit Sharma shared a touching moment with his mother.

Rohit Sharma ends an era with T20 World Cup 2024 victory

While the victory was a joyous moment for both cricketers and the fans, it was also a bittersweet one as it marked the end of three India stars.

Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from the shortest format, shortly after winning the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit, playing in his last T20 World Cup, led the team from the front and finished as the team's highest run-scorer and the second-highest in the tournament, amassing 257 runs in 8 matches, striking at an impressive rate of 156.70

With Rohit Sharma set to play only ODIs and Tests now, it will now be the end of an era as India will soon see another star take over the captaincy reins.

