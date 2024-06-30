After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma confirms retirement from T20Is

After star batter Virat Kohli confirmed the news during the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit did the same during the press conference.

The Men in Blue enjoyed a stellar run, remaining unbeaten throughout the T20 World Cup 2024 and then culminated it by winning the coveted trophy earlier tonight.

Rohit Sharma and Co outclassed South Africa in the summit clash by a narrow-margin of 7 runs and in the end, broke a jinx of 13-years to win a World Cup.

However, it will be a bittersweet victory for the fans as two of India's biggest stars announced their retirement from the shortest format.

After star batter Virat Kohli confirmed the news during the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit did the same during the press conference.

Speaking to the media, the Indian skipper said, “This was my last game as well. No better time to say goodbye. I wanted this (trophy) badly. It’s very hard to put in words. This what I wanted and it happened. I was very desperate for this in my life. Happy that we crossed the line this time.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rohit, Virat, Hardik bursts into tears after India wins T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma announces retirement from T20Is

Rohit had come close to leading the team to an ICC title but faltered at the last hurdle. After the semi-final defeat under Rohit's leadership in T20 World Cup 2022, the Men in Blue qualified for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup but ended up losing to Australia on both occasions in the final.

Rohit will however continue to play for India in Test and ODIs.

The right-handed batting dynamo has played 159 T20Is for the tricolour, scoring 4231 runs at a strike rate of 140.89 and an average of 32.05.

As captain, Rohit played 62 matches where he scored 1905 runs at a strike rate of 149.76 and an average of 34.01. Out of 62, he won 49 matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.