'Carries laptop everywhere': Saurabh Netravalkar's sister reveals how the USA star is working amidst T20 World Cup 2024

Co-hosts of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, United States of America (USA) has been a surprise revelation with their stellar performances. They stunned everyone when they managed to defeat a cricketing powerhouse like Pakistan and are now in a good place to advance to the Super 8s stage of the tournament.

A key architect of this success has been their Indian-origin bowler Saurabh Netravalkar. Netravalkar, who works as a software engineer in Oracle has defied all odds and stereotypes to showcase his mettle.

Echoing on the same lines, Saurabh's sister Nidhi opened up on how his brother is working while playing T20 World Cup 2024 matches.

Nidhi said in an interview with CricketNext, "He's (Saurabh Netravalkar) been very fortunate to have people who have always supported him throughout his career. He knows that when he's not playing cricket, he has to give 100 per cent to the job. So right now, when he's working, he carries his laptop everywhere. And he has the freedom to work from anywhere. Even when he comes to India, he brings his laptop. He's working. So after the match in the hotel, he's doing his work. He is pretty dedicated like that."

USA aim for Super 8s berth with win against Ireland

Speaking about USA's qualification scenario, they are currently placed second in the Group A standings with four points from three games.

They play their final group-stage match tonight (June 14) against Ireland as they hope to secure a berth in the Super 8s stage of the tournament.

India has already qualified for the next leg of the mega-event which leaves only one other spot from the group to seal qualification.

If they manage to defeat Ireland, USA will create history and ensure their progress into the next leg of the tournament and will force Pakistan to an early exit as they have only one win from three games.

