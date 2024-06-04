WATCH: Scotland's Michael Jones hits monstrous six, destroys solar panel on stadium roof

The incident happened on the sixth over of Scotland's innings.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match against England, Scotland opener Michael Jones slammed a monstrous six that travelled to the roof of the stadium. Not only that, it also damaged a solar panel tab, the pictures of which has now gone increasingly viral on social media.

The incident happened on the sixth over of Scotland's innings when Three Lions skipper Jos Buttler handed over the ball to Chris Jordan. While the first ball of the innings resulted in a dot, on the next ball Jones picked the length of the shortish delivery from Jordan and hammered it way over deep mid-wicket for a huge six.

Scotland batters make a strong start against England

Speaking about the match, the contest has been marred by rain so far.

The Scotland scoreboard currently read 51 for 0 in 6.2 overs with Michael Jones and George Munsey at the crease as rain has once again stopped play.

The duo has made a robust start against defending champions England with the openers playing some exquisite shots and ensuring not to give away any cheap wickets.

In the 5th over, England had a chance of a breakthrough when left-hander George Munsey mistimed a shot, allowing Jos Buttler to cover significant ground and make the catch. However, the umpire signalled a no-ball as Mark Wood had overstepped the crease, giving Scotland a free hit.

Earlier, Scotland's captain Richie Berrington won the toss and chose to bat first, citing the dry surface as a factor. This T20I match marks the first encounter between Scotland and England in this format, although they have faced each other five times in 50-over cricket.

