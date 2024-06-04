'No.4 is too low': 2007 T20 WC winner makes bold suggestion of promoting this star batter

Ahead of India's tournament opener against Ireland, there have been a lot of deliberations on what should be the ideal playing XI.

The India team will kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland tomorrow (June 5) and will hope to get off to a positive start. Given Rohit Sharma and Co enter the contest as favourites, it will still be a tricky fixture given Ireland has built a reputation for staging upsets in ICC events.

Ahead of India's tournament opener, there have been a lot of deliberations on what should be the ideal playing XI.

Echoing on the same lines, former India star and 2007 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa opined that Suryakumar Yadav should be promoted up the order to the No.3 spot.

Speaking on a show on Ravichandran Ashwin's Youtube channel, Uthappa suggested that the No.4 spot is too low for SKY and the dynamic batter should be able to face as many balls as possible.

Robin Uthappa explains why SKY should be promoted

Uthappa said, “I feel No. 4 is too low for SKY. I think SKY should get as many balls as possible. So, my top three would be Rohit, Virat and SKY. I think we are headed Rohit and Virat. I don’t think we’ll need a left-hander at the top simply because one has the experience, the class, the quality, the ability, potential of what these guys can do together when they come together and play to their potential is tremendous. And, the fact that we’ve enough depth in the batting lineup.”

Given Uthappa's top 3 of Virat, Rohit and SKY, talented young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal will likely miss out on a spot if India opts for a similar playing XI.

Rohit Sharma and Co will hope to find some momentum from their opening clash as they face their acid test next against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9.

