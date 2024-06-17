WATCH: Pakistan's nightmares continue, Shaheen Afridi and Usman Khan suffer nasty collision while taking catch

Neither of the players made the call and a collision happened due to the miscommunication.

During the T20 World Cup 2024 fixture between Pakistan and Ireland earlier today (June 16), Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Usman Khan were involved in a nasty collision.

The incident happened on the third ball of the 14th over bowled by Imad Wasim.

Mark Adair smashed the delivery from Wasim for a maximum towards the deep mid-wicket region but the ball did not travel the distance as Shaheen and Usman converged to take the catch.

Neither of the players made the call and a collision happened due to the miscommunication. However, Afridi managed to hold onto the ball to complete the catch but both the players immediately went down to the ground and looked uncomfortable.

Check the video of the incident below.

Pakistan survive scare from Ireland to end T20 World Cup 2024 with a win

Speaking about the dead rubber match since both Ireland and Pakistan are out of Super 8s race, Shaheen Afridi bowled incredibly, picking up three wickets from his spell as Pakistan bowlers dominated the Irish batters.

Imad Wasim too got three scalps to his name as Pakistan curbed Ireland to a paltry score of 106 for 9 in 20 overs.

Chasing a moderately easy target, the Men in Green were in for a surprise.

They were reduced to 57 for 5 at one stage and risked losing the game. The top-order failed to deliver and in the end it was skipper Babar Azam himself who stuck around to see his team over the rope in a nervy chase.

Babar remained unbeaten on 32 off 34 as Abbas Afridi and Shaheen Afridi's late cameos of 17 and 13* respectively helped Pakistan end their T20 World Cup 2024 campaing on a positive note.

