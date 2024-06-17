WATCH: Smriti Mandhana gets a heartwarming reaction from Chinnaswamy crowd for her majestic century against South Africa

Mandhana holds a special place in the heart of the Chinnaswamy crowd, having led the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise to their first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) title earlier this year.

India women's cricket star Smriti Mandhana received a standing ovation in Chinnaswamy stadium during the first of the three-match ODI series between IND-W and SA-W earlier today (June 16).

Mandhana slammed her sixth ODI ton as the Chinnaswamy crowd got on their feet to celebrate the landmark.

Mandhana holds a special place in the heart of the Chinnaswamy crowd, having led the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise to their first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) title earlier this year.

The dynamic left-handed batter amassed 117 runs from 127 deliveries, including a six and 12 fours.

Despite losing partners consistently at the other end, the 27-year-old continued to accumulate runs.

Mandhana's innings ultimately ended in the 47th over when she was caught by Sune Luus off the bowling of Masabata Klass but her ton propelled the IND-W to post a total of 265/8 in their 50 overs.

Mandhana reached her milestone in the 43rd over of the innings. She hit a six over mid-on off Masabata Klaas, followed by a single to long-on.

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana gets a standing ovation from Chinnaswamy crowd

After reaching the milestone, Smriti took off her helmet, raised her bat and soaked in the applause as the crowd and teammates as they rose to their feet.

Check the video of Mandhana's celebration below.

Speaking at the innings break, Smriti Mandhana expressed her delight as she brought up her first century in India, especially on a challenging wicket.

Smriti said on Jio Cinema, “Thank you, I knew that I have never scored a century in India but it didn’t come to my mind when I was batting. Really happy that we have got to a good score.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shaheen Afridi breathes fire with double wicket first over

Telegram Group Join Now

Speaking about the match, Mandhana's majestic ton helped IND-W register a massive 143-run win after the bowlers bundled out the Proteas eves for 122 in 37.4 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.