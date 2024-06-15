'No more discussions': India star makes big prediction despite Virat Kohli's poor form in T20 World Cup 2024

Kohli has managed scores of 1,4 and 0 so far in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli has been having a dismal T20 World Cup 2024 campaign after failing to put runs on the scoreboard.

The dynamic right-hander, who has been promoted to the top of the order to open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma has struggled to get going in his new position.

Kohli, who usually bats at No.3 has looked in sublime form ahead of the mega-event. During the IPL 2024 season, he finished as the Orange Cap leader and amassed over 700 runs.

Still, Kohli has been unable to extend that momentum into the ICC event, managing scores of 1,4 and 0 so far.

Echoing on the same lines, India all-rounder Shivam Dube made a bold prediction that Kohli can make 'three hundreds' in his next three games despite his lean patch.

Dube said on Thursday, “Who am I to talk about Kohli? If he hasn't got runs in three games, he may well get three hundreds in the next three and there will be no more discussions. We all know his game and how he plays.”

India to take on Canada in their final T20 World Cup 2024 group-stage match

Speaking about the Men in Blue, they have already guaranteed a Super 8s berth after their three consecutive victories against Ireland, Pakistan and USA.

Rohit Sharma and Co will play their last league match today (June 15) against Canada and hope to close out the group-stage on a high.

India will hope to break their 13-year jinx this time around and win an ICC title after coming extremely close last year during the ODI World Cup where they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament but lost in the summit clash against Australia.

