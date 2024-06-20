'SA won the match, but USA won hearts' - Social media reacts as United States give South Africa a scare

The United States gave South Africa a scare by running close in a mammoth 195-run chase in the first game of the Super 8 in Antigua.

The United States gave South Africa a scare by running close in a mammoth 195-run chase in the first game of the Super 8 in Antigua. After winning the toss, the USA opted to field first, but South Africa came all guns blazing.

Quinton de Kock led the way with a stylish 74 in 40 deliveries, including seven boundaries and five maximums, to lay a strong foundation for the big hitters to follow. Aiden Markram supported him well with a calm 46 in just 32 balls with the help of four boundaries and a maximum to form a whopping 110-run partnership for the second wicket.

Later, Heinrich Klaasen played a quickfire 36-run knock in just 22 balls, including three maximums, at a strike rate of 163.64, while Tristan Stubbs compiled 20 runs in his 16 deliveries, hitting two boundaries. Collectively, South Africa scored 194/4 in their 20 overs, posting a daunting total for the United States, who have been high on confidence since the start.

The US got a stable start in the chase, adding 53 runs in the powerplay, even though they lost two wickets. However, SA triggered a mini-collapse to change the equation from 53/1 in the sixth over to 76/5 by the tenth over.

Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh stitch a partnership to put SA under pressure

While the USA suffered a mini-collapse, Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh navigated through the threats and stitched a vital 91-run partnership to keep their team in the chase. The duo played their shots on a pleasant batting track, and SA bowlers also bowled plenty of loose deliveries to make the job arduous for themselves.

However, the partnership wasn’t enough for the USA to take them through, who fell short by 18 runs in the end. Kagiso Rabada bowled a fantastic penultimate over, which was well-backed by Anrich Nortje in the 20th to avoid a massive upset.

However, social media users lauded the USA’s efforts to overcome the challenge and put on a terrific fight. The result could have gone the other way had that partnership lasted a tad longer.

Here are some reactions:

USA fall short by 18 runs in a valiant chase of a target of 195 v South Africa. Andries Gous bats all 20 overs, ends 80* off 47 balls. He was on 35 off 29 balls after 14. How USA's fortunes might have been different had his partners been able to get him on strike more often. pic.twitter.com/zGDZZp4J31 — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) June 19, 2024

SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 18 RUNS. 🇿🇦



From 76/5 to 176/6. What a fight back from USA. Gous’ unbeaten 80* off just 47 balls goes in vain. 💔



USA cricket. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gHO38VhdVG — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) June 19, 2024

TAKE A BOW, ANDRIES GOUS..!!!!



At one point USA was 76/5 and then he scored 80* runs from 47 balls including 5 fours and 5 sixes against South Africa in Super 8 - He fight for USA, Well played, Andries Gous. pic.twitter.com/lnFABMTPwk — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) June 19, 2024

USA lost today in cricket against South Africa. And they weren’t really in the game for the most part. But the final score still wasn’t a complete beatdown. Think this team is way better than most of us gave them credit for. — Akash Shetye Tweets Ls (@Akashandhisls) June 19, 2024

SA continue to win close games, at times, don't have to go there for it too but they will take the win.



They've been tested, played Gous. Took it too close to comfort. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 19, 2024

This USA team has come into this tournament thinking that they can beat the best in the business!! They have truckloads of self-belief.



SA eked out tense victories over Nepal, NED and Bangladesh. They have to do it again! — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) June 19, 2024

Not like they had to prove it to anyone but the USA certainly have shown that they belong in the Super 8s. To pull South Africa back to within 200 after that start & to get as close as they did is remarkable & to see Stuart Law get emotional talking about his team #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/aIxkhv0SjN — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 19, 2024

South Africa kicked off the Super 8 stage with a win, but the USA will take plenty of confidence in their next fixture. One thing is certain - the United States won’t be a pushover at any point in the tournament.

