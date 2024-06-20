'SA won the match, but USA won hearts' - Social media reacts as United States give South Africa a scare

The United States gave South Africa a scare by running close in a mammoth 195-run chase in the first game of the Super 8 in Antigua.
 By Darpan Jain Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 00:10 IST
Andries Gous is a good player.?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

The United States gave South Africa a scare by running close in a mammoth 195-run chase in the first game of the Super 8 in Antigua. After winning the toss, the USA opted to field first, but South Africa came all guns blazing.

Quinton de Kock led the way with a stylish 74 in 40 deliveries, including seven boundaries and five maximums, to lay a strong foundation for the big hitters to follow. Aiden Markram supported him well with a calm 46 in just 32 balls with the help of four boundaries and a maximum to form a whopping 110-run partnership for the second wicket.

Later, Heinrich Klaasen played a quickfire 36-run knock in just 22 balls, including three maximums, at a strike rate of 163.64, while Tristan Stubbs compiled 20 runs in his 16 deliveries, hitting two boundaries. Collectively, South Africa scored 194/4 in their 20 overs, posting a daunting total for the United States, who have been high on confidence since the start.

Also Read: 'Please bat Virat at No.3:' Former RCB star urges India to shift Virat Kohli to his best batting position

The US got a stable start in the chase, adding 53 runs in the powerplay, even though they lost two wickets. However, SA triggered a mini-collapse to change the equation from 53/1 in the sixth over to 76/5 by the tenth over.

Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh stitch a partnership to put SA under pressure

While the USA suffered a mini-collapse, Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh navigated through the threats and stitched a vital 91-run partnership to keep their team in the chase. The duo played their shots on a pleasant batting track, and SA bowlers also bowled plenty of loose deliveries to make the job arduous for themselves.

However, the partnership wasn’t enough for the USA to take them through, who fell short by 18 runs in the end. Kagiso Rabada bowled a fantastic penultimate over, which was well-backed by Anrich Nortje in the 20th to avoid a massive upset.

However, social media users lauded the USA’s efforts to overcome the challenge and put on a terrific fight. The result could have gone the other way had that partnership lasted a tad longer.

Here are some reactions:

South Africa kicked off the Super 8 stage with a win, but the USA will take plenty of confidence in their next fixture. One thing is certain - the United States won’t be a pushover at any point in the tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram and YouTube.

From around the web