'First be patriotic': Sreesanth slams IPL sensation for not watching T20 World Cup 2024

The Indian team ended a 13-year jinx to win the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating South Africa in the summit clash on June 29.

Following India's incredible win, an Indian Premier League (IPL) sensation's remarks have stirred up quite a controversy.

Riyan Parag, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and enjoyed a sublime season which earned him his maiden India call-up for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour faced flak from former India pacer S Sreesanth for his comments.

Despite having a good IPL season, Parag was ignored by the selectors for the mega-event.

Known for his alleged attitude issue, things got worse when Parag said that he wouldn't watch the World Cup upon being asked his opinion on the top 4 teams.

Sreesanth slams Riyan Parag for his comments on T20 World Cup 2024

Speaking to Bharat Army, Parag had said ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, “It will be a biased answer (prediction on the top four teams), but to be very honest, I don't even want to watch the World Cup. I'll just see who wins it at the end, and I'll be happy. When I play in the World Cup, I will think about the top four and all of that'.'

However, Sreesanth wasn't impressed with Parag's comments and didn't mince his words. The 2007 T20 World Cup winner stressed the importance for young players to prioritize their devotion to the country over any feelings of disappointment regarding team selection.

“Some youngsters have also said that they will not watch the World Cup because they have not been selected. I would say that first you should be patriotic, then yes, you should be a cricket lover. But those who have selected the team, they should be supported with all their heart, mind and passion,” Sreesanth said on air during the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

