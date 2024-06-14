'I am very confident about my batting' - Star India bowler reveals hard work on his secondary skill

One of the most underrated aspects of modern-day cricket is the batting skills of lower-order batters and tailenders, for their runs can eventually prove to be a difference.

One of the most underrated aspects of modern-day cricket is the batting skills of lower-order batters and tailenders, for their runs can eventually prove to be a difference. There have been numerous games where the runs at the fag end of the tournament have changed the outcome, especially in T20s.

Along the same lines, Arshdeep Singh has grown immensely as a batter in the last year, for he can hit big shots and be a handy batter at No.9. His batting credentials haven’t been as visible in the IPL due to the Impact Player rule, and Indian batters often do the job, so Arshdeep hardly gets to bat while playing for the national team.

However, he finally got an opportunity to showcase his new-found batting skills in a high-pressure game against Pakistan, and Arshdeep didn’t disappoint. While he only scored nine runs, they were decisive, as the margin of victory was only six runs.

Had Arshdeep fallen quickly and not formed vital partnerships with Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj, India would have struggled to seal a spot in the Super 8. These small contributions might look negligible initially, but their importance only comes to the fore when a close match goes their way.

Arshdeep Singh confident of his batting skills

Arshdeep Singh exclaimed to the reporters he is quite assured about his batting, especially after facing fiery Pakistani bowlers. He asked Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, to send him to No.9, ahead of Jasprit Bumran and Mohammed Siraj.

“Jassi bhai (Bumrah) was supposed to go before me, but I just went in after asking Rohit bhai (Sharma). They were surprised with it, but now I have told them I will go up regardless of whatever you say. I will go at nine because I faced the quickest bowlers in the last game. So yeah, that’s the plan now. I am very confident about my batting. And be it fielding or bowling, you just try to keep getting better.”

Arshdeep Singh has been working hard in the nets with the batting coach to hone his secondary skill and become a utility player. In fast-moving cricket, the bowlers have to be competent enough to hold their bats and put some price on their wicket.

Usually, the lower-order batters won’t get to bat, but a team might require their services anytime. Hence, if tailenders are decent, it also gives some additional confidence to the main batters to go hard further.

