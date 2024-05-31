Ashwin responds after fan calls him out for using wrong Ireland player references in YouTube Video

Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the victim of trolling after multiple faux pas during a YouTube show.

Ashwin hosted a show on his channel titled ‘T20 WC Curtain Raiser: Associates & Ireland Players Watch’ alongside inaugural T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa and renowned cricket analyst Prasanna Agoram.

However, during the show he was talking about Ireland players to watch out for in the upcoming mega-event and he got two players wrong.

In a photo of Barry McCarthy, another pacer Peter Chase could be seen in the background. Interestingly, Peter Chase has already announced his international retirement way back in June of 2022.

After suffering a long injury in 2021, he suffered another season-ending injury in 2022 which led him to hang up his boots in the end.

The next error was that of showing Mark Adair's picture with Craig Young's name.

Not only that, fans were quick to point out that Ashwin has listed Ireland as an Associate Nation.

Ashwin responds to allegations of wrong references

Following the accusations, Ashwin responded with a comment justifying the title. However, he goes on to accept the error in referring the Irish players. Check it below.

R Ashwin did a preview show about the ‘associate nations’ where his panel talked about Ireland



It went pretty much as well as expected…



Congrats to Peter Chase on coming out of retirement to make the Ireland squad, and to Mark Adair for his stellar Craig Young impersonation pic.twitter.com/BV9TQMYFlj — Nathan Johns (@nathanrjohns) May 31, 2024

Ireland has been placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2024 alongside the likes of India, Pakistan, USA and Canada.

The Paul Stirling-led side will start their campaign against the Men in Blue on June 5.

Meanwhile, Ashwin, who was part of India's last T20 World Cup in 2022 however was snubbed for the upcoming edition with Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chala and Axar Patel forming the spin triad for India.

