India star spells BAD OMEN, reveals country that can upset Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024

The T20 World Cup 2024 is just one day away as the teams gear up with their final preparations. The tournament will start on June 2 and will be hosted across two nations - USA and Canada.

Ahead of the marquee tournament, a current India star has spelt a bad omen for arch-rivals Pakistan.

2007 inaugural T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa has gone on to predict the nation that can stage an upset against the Men in Green.

Uthappa picked Ireland beating Pakistan at the 2024 T20 World Cup, taking less than a second to answer when asked about it by Ravichandran Ashwin on his ‘T20 WC Curtain Raiser: Associate Players Watch’ show on Youtube.

Speaking with the veteran India spinner, Uthappa said, "Ireland has a chance to upset Pakistan. In an ICC tournament, Pakistan has always been upset by somebody. In one of those games, Pakistan might not turn up, and that will be the game where Ireland can certainly upset Pakistan."

Following Uthappa's prediction, Ashwin jokingly highlighted that whoever Ireland beat at the World Cup have gone on to win the whole thing.

Pakistan face Ireland in their last group-stage match of T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside, India, Ireland, USA and Canada.

The Babar Azam-led side will kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against co-hosts USA on June 6 followed by a match against arch-rivals India on June 9.

Incidentally, Pakistan will play Ireland in their last group-stage match on June 16 and has the promise of the contest turning out to be a decisive clash.

On the other hand, the Men in Blue will play their tournament opener against Ireland on June 5.

