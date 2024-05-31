Former Australia skipper urges for PBKS star's inclusion in first-choice pace attack for T20 World Cup 2024

He was roped in by PBKS in the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

The upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 is just days away and the fans are waiting with baited breaths to watch the action go down. Heavyweights Australia are once again amongst the favourites, given their track record in ICC events over the years.

However, ahead of the mega-event, former Australian skipper Tim Paine has opined that a Punjab Kings (PBKS) star should be a part of Australia's first-choice pace attack.

Nathan Ellis, who was roped in by PBKS in the IPL 2022 mega-auction has struggled to consolidate his place in the Aussie squad, especially wit the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the ranks.

For the unversed, Ellis was a reserve for the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE when Australia won the title.

Tim Paine suggests who Nathan Ellis can replace in the Australia Playing XI

Speaking on ESPN's Around The Wicket, "I think Australia have a great opportunity, and I hope they take it in this World Cup, and that is to pick Nathan Ellis. He would be my third quick. I think he just complements the other guys really well, he's got a different skillset, comes from a different angle, different height, and think some variety in the attack will be really important to win this World Cup."

He added, "I know you are going to ask me straightaway who aren't you playing…I'm going to go Mitchell Starc, [he] is my out and out number one quick, I'm picking him, obviously going with Adam Zampa, and I'm doing to decide between Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins."

However, the contention remains that if the Australian management pays heed to Tim Paine, it will be an extremely tricky space to fit in Ellis.

