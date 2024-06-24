USA missed out on signing CSK star as bowling coach for T20 World Cup 2024: Reports

Even with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he was fantastic and improved several aspects of the bowlers, turning them into match-winners.

Afghanistan have been one of the top performers in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, and their latest achievement was a massive upset, defeating Australia in St Vincent. Their bowling has been fiery throughout the tournament, especially pacers, who have wreaked havoc in every phase.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq have been impressive, while Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai have shown their capabilities in patches. The most significant reason for their immense progress is the introduction of Dwayne Bravo as a bowling consultant of the side ahead of the tournament, for his services are showing fruitful results.

Bravo has shared his vast experience and the familiar conditions have meant Afghanistan’s pace attack has been threatening like anything, and several teams have failed against them. Bravo’s work behind the scenes is visible in the overall improvement of the pace attack, and they are only getting better with each game.

The Afghan pacers have exploited the conditions precisely and used surfaces in their favour. It is one of the main reasons behind a campaign to remember for Afghanistan, who now have an opportunity to qualify for the semifinals.

Dwayne Bravo asked the United States to offer his services

A tweet by an American journalist, Peter Dalla Penna, has revealed Dwayne Bravo approached the United States board to offer his services. However, the board declined it due to budgetary issues, and Bravo couldn’t join the staff.

“Dwayne Bravo reached out to USA Cricket to offer his services as bowling coach for the T20 World Cup. USA Cricket said thanks but no thanks.”

True story: Dwayne Bravo reached out to USA Cricket to offer his services as bowling coach for the T20 World Cup. USA Cricket said thanks but no thanks. https://t.co/uBiyYFRk9q — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) June 23, 2024

The budget is a common issue for associate nations since their cricket is not as developed to fetch whopping revenue all the time. However, it’s such a big missed opportunity for the United States, who have already performed exceedingly well and troubled almost every side in the competition while also defeating the finalists of the previous edition, Pakistan.

As it turned out, Afghanistan grabbed the opportunity and heavily benefitted since Bravo is the best one out there to consult about T20 bowling. Even with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he was fantastic and improved several aspects of the bowlers, turning them into match-winners.

