Oval Invincibles in The Hundred 2024: Playing XI, Full Men's Squad, Captain, Coach, Injury news, Fixtures, Schedule, and All you need to know

Oval Invincibles - Team Profile for The Men's Hundred 2024

Captain: Sam Billings

Coach: Tom Moody

Previous edition: Winners

Title: Once (2023)

Oval Invincibles scripted their first-ever title in the Men’s competition of The Hundred last year. They won six out of eight games in the league stage and ended as the table-toppers in the points table. They lost only one game against Birmingham Phoenix, whereas one of their games against Welsh Fire ended in a tie.

With 13 points, Oval Invincibles were the most consistent unit and had a direct entry to the final. They met Manchester Originals in the final at the iconic Lord’s and defeated them by 14 runs to register their maiden title win in the league. Oval Invincibles have retained most of their core as they embark on a new season.

Taking them to the trophy last year, Sam Billings will lead the unit again. Tom Moody, a veteran in this field, will be at the coaching helm again to take the side forward. Oval Invincibles will again be among the most exciting sides in the competition.

Complete Oval Invincibles Squad for The Hundred 2024

Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adam Zampa (Australia), Spencer Johnson (Australia), Donovan Ferreira (South Africa), Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye, Tom Lammonby, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt

Team News (Injuries and replacements)

Harrison Ward will play in the absence of Gus Atkinson, who will be partially unavailable due to the home Test summer.

Mohammed Amir will feature during Spencer Johnson's absence due to his commitment to MLC.

Probable Oval Invincibles Playing XI for The Hundred 2024:

Dawid Malan, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Spencer Johnson, Gus Atkinson, Adam Zampa, Mark Watt.

Strengths

Oval Invincibles have a solid batting unit with vast experience in the format.

They have pace-hitters and spin-hitters in the batting lineup. Their top-order plays spin well, even if Jordan Cox has struggled lately.

OI have depth in the batting unit.

They have bowlers for powerplay and middle overs. Spencer Johnson is a wicket-taker with the wicket-taker with the new ball, whereas Gus Atkinson is a terrific enforcer. Sam Curran and Tom Curran are also an effective option in both phases.

In Adam Zampa, they have a solid spinner, who can bowl frugal overs and take consistent wickets.

They have variety in pace and spin department.

Weaknesses

Oval Invincibles would have liked another quality LHB in the batting unit.

OI don’t have quality backups for the first-starters in the reserves.

Oval Invincibles’ The Hundred 2024 Fixtures/Schedule

Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix - 23 July, 11:00 PM IST

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles - 28 July, 11:00 PM IST

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers - 02 August, 11:00 PM IST

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles - 04 August, 7:30 PM IST

Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles - 06 August, 7:30 PM IST

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave - 08 August, 11:00 PM IST

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit - 10 August, 7:30 PM IST

Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles - 14 August, 11:30 PM IST

The Hundred 2024 Season Prediction:

Undoubtedly, Oval Invincibles have one of the strongest squads on paper. Their new signings have been decent, bolstering the squad further. They should be a team to beat this tournament.

Fortunately, their bowling unit is equally potent to complement their fiery batting unit. Oval Invincibles should qualify for the knockout stages if players are in form. They will again be among the title contenders.

